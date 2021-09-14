Christos Stylianides: Greece’s new climate crisis minister

Greece has created its first-ever ministerial post to exclusively handle the fallout from climate change in the wake of this summer’s devastating wildfires — and it has brought in a former EU crisis management expert for the role.

Christos Stylianides, a Cypriot national who previously served as the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, was sworn in as minister on Friday last week.

His appointment highlights how climate change challenges have vastly expanded for governments in recent years to also include handling severe events, such as floods, heatwaves, and wildfires.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins our host Thanos Davels to talk about this new ministry Greece is setting up and why the appointment of Christos Stylianides is significant.