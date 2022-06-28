PODCASTS

Why it’s time for a conversation about Turkey’s place in NATO

As this week’s NATO summit kicks off, instead of welcoming Sweden and Finland into the alliance, leaders will have to address the question of Turkey, which is derailing NATO’s enlargement and threatening NATO ally Greece.

While Greece is prepared to respond decisively if Turkish President Erdogan raises questions about the sovereignty of Greek islands in the Aegean at the summit, the question remains whether key members of the alliance, including the US and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, are ready to push back against Turkey.

Ambassador Alexandros Mallias, the former Greek ambassador to the United States and a frequent contributor to Kathimerini, joins Thanos Davelis today to explain why it’s time to have a real conversation about Turkey’s role in NATO.

NATO Turkey Security Greek Current
