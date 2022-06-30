PODCASTS

Tourists are flocking to Greece, but workers are in short supply

Tourists are flocking to Greece, but workers are in short supply

This year holiday bookings to Greece are skyrocketing, and many are hoping Greece could reach or even exceed the numbers from 2019, a record breaking summer.

While visitors are returning to Greece en masse this summer, the country is struggling to find enough people to work in its vital tourism industry to cope with this increase in demand.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis even described these shortages in the tourism sector as “threatening”, and issued a plea to employers to raise salaries and improve working conditions.

Nektaria Stamouli, a correspondent with Politico based in Athens covering Greece, Cyprus and the Balkans, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis.

