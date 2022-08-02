PODCASTS

Turkey targets Greece’s defense spending amid a new barrage of accusations

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar issued a barrage of new and wild accusations against Greece recently, specifically targeting Greece’s efforts to modernize its military, which he said shows that Athens is allegedly “up to something” against Turkey.

He also tried to once again raise questions about Greek sovereignty in the Aegean, and accused Greece of expansionism.

General (ret.) Taxiarchis Sardellis, a Nonresident Senior Fellow for Defense and Security Policy at the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss Turkey’s latest accusations against Greece.

We also break down how Greece’s efforts to modernize its defense sector go beyond the threat posed by Turkey, being integral to Greece’s broader role as a reliable ally and a pillar of stability in the region.

