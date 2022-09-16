From the Caucasus to the Aegean: The dangers of ‘both-siderism’

On Tuesday Azerbaijan unleashed a colossal artillery barrage deep into Armenian territory, kicking off two days of heavy fighting before a ceasefire was agreed to. This unprovoked attack was widely condemned, especially on Capitol Hill, where members of Congress called for an end to US military aid to Azerbaijan.

While the State Department also called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, President Aliyev’s attack on Armenia has put its past failure to clearly call out Baku’s aggression under the microscope.

Expert Michael Rubin, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why this State Department policy of “both-siderism” – which we’ve also seen in the Aegean – not only enables extremists like Aliyev, but also sends the wrong message to revisionists like Turkey’s President Erdogan.