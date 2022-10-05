Mitsotakis: Time for EU to place a cap on natural gas prices

A majority of EU states, including Greece, has called on Europe to place a cap on natural gas prices as a way for Europe to not only take back control of its gas market, but strike back at Russia. Prime Minister Mitsotakis made this clear on Monday in an op-ed in Bloomberg, where he argued that the time to act is now. Germany, however, stands in the way. Efi Koutsokosta, the EU Correspondent for Euronews and Skai TV, joins Thanos Davelis from Brussels to break down what’s at stake.