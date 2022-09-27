PODCASTS

UNGA: From Erdogan’s stroll in Central Park to Mitsotakis’ key address

Today we’re looking back at a hectic week in New York, where world leaders gathered for the 77th UN General Assembly.

This UNGA kicked off with Turkish President Erdogan’s attempt to rebrand himself before a Western audience while taking a stroll in Central Park, but instead saw him fail to secure a meeting with President Biden, while in his speech before world leaders he repeated the same threats against Greece that have unfortunately become common from Ankara’s leadership.

At the same time, Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ trip to New York struck a different tone, and aside from his address to the UNGA he also made a number of key appearances and held crucial meetings with world leaders and organizations.

Petros Kasfikis, the Washington DC correspondent for the Athens News Agency and Greece’s Mega TV who covered the UNGA in New York, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis.

