From Sweden to the Aegean: Turkey’s disruptive role within NATO

This week Sweden’s Prime Minister went to Turkey in a bid to convince President Erdogan to green light its NATO membership bid. Instead, Erdogan demanded Sweden do more to get his approval.

Holding up Sweden’s membership to NATO isn’t the only area where Turkey is creating problems for the transatlantic alliance. Its aggression against Greece – a NATO ally – has dominated headlines, while Ankara’s claims to half the Aegean and its questions over the sovereignty of Greek islands are mirror images of Beijing’s “salami slicing” tactics in the South China Sea.

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to break down the challenges this behavior poses, and look at how the US should respond.