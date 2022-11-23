Diplomatic incident puts spotlight on Athens-Tripoli relations

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ planned visit last week to Tripoli, Libya, to meet the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi, ended before it even started when the Tripoli-based government’s foreign minister Najla Mangoush tried to force a meeting at the airport. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis as we look into what this means for relations between Greece and Libya.