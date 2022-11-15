PODCASTS

Big winners in the US midterms: The Greek-American community and Hellenic interests

While votes are still being counted following last Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US, there are a few things we can say with certainty.

The anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialize, Democrats will hold the Senate, meaning Senator Menendez will remain Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Greek American and Philhellenic candidates across the country had a great night.

Endy Zemenides, HALC’s executive director, joins Thanos Davelis to break down why these midterms were history defying, and why the Greek-American community and Hellenic interests were among the big winners.

