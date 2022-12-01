EU deadlocked over Russian oil price cap

With time running out ahead of a Monday deadline for implementing a G7 price cap on Russian oil designed to hit Vladimir Putin’s war fund, the pressure is on the EU to reach an agreement.

Despite several rounds of negotiations and US pressure, the EU remains in a deadlock.

Efi Koutsokosta, the EU Correspondent for Euronews and Skai TV, joins Thanos Davelis from Brussels to discuss the G7 plan and give us a behind the scenes look at the ongoing talks as diplomats work to break this impasse before the final deadline for member states to phase out all imports of Russian seaborne crude.