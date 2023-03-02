PODCASTS

Erdogan faces increasing criticism over earthquake response

Turkey’s President Erdogan and his government have come under fierce criticism for what many see as an inadequate relief effort following last month’s devastating earthquakes.

Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this backlash against Erdogan and the government, looking at the key issues being raised, and breaking down how Erdogan is dealing with this public defiance. We also explore whether this is an inflection point for Turkey’s relations with the West, especially after the outpouring of support from its allies in the wake of the earthquake.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. 

