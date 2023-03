Alexis Papahelas penned a powerful opinion piece in the wake of the tragic train crash – “The Sisyphean task of transforming Greece” – in which he argues that Greece is changing, but important areas are being left behind.

HALC’s Endy Zemenides joins Thanos Davelis to discuss this piece and argue that instead of looking to Sisyphus, it would be better to talk about the “Herculean task” of transforming Greece, a task which Greece is meeting head-on.