The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected

The upcoming elections in Turkey are ones where the fate of Turkey — as well as the nature of its relations with the world — will be affected for the years to come.

That’s the argument Prof. Cengiz Aktar makes in his latest op-ed that explores why, given these stakes, Turkish President Erdogan will leave nothing to chance.

Prof. Cengiz Aktar joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the reasons he believes the odds are in Erdogan’s favor leading up to Turkey’s May 14th election, from Erdogan’s domestic policies to his foreign policy, and look at why the opposition may be possessed by an ever-growing overconfidence.

Prof. Cengiz Aktar is a Turkish political scientist, essayist and columnist. He currently serves as a professor of political science at the Faculty of Turkish Studies and Modern Asian Studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.