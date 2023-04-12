PODCASTS

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected

The reasons why Erdogan might be re-elected

The upcoming elections in Turkey are ones where the fate of Turkey — as well as the nature of its relations with the world — will be affected for the years to come.

That’s the argument Prof. Cengiz Aktar makes in his latest op-ed that explores why, given these stakes, Turkish President Erdogan will leave nothing to chance.

Prof. Cengiz Aktar joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the reasons he believes the odds are in Erdogan’s favor leading up to Turkey’s May 14th election, from Erdogan’s domestic policies to his foreign policy, and look at why the opposition may be possessed by an ever-growing overconfidence.

Prof. Cengiz Aktar is a Turkish political scientist, essayist and columnist. He currently serves as a professor of political science at the Faculty of Turkish Studies and Modern Asian Studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

READ MORE
Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?
PODCASTS

Did Turkey target Syrian Kurdish leader and US personnel with a drone strike?

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections
PODCASTS

Why the Kurds will be decisive in Turkey’s elections

Greek elections: Undecided voters and coalition governments
PODCASTS

Greek elections: Undecided voters and coalition governments

Eurogroup chief highlights Greece’s economic progress
PODCASTS

Eurogroup chief highlights Greece’s economic progress

Finland joins NATO as Turkey remains a headache for the alliance
PODCASTS

Finland joins NATO as Turkey remains a headache for the alliance

Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive
PODCASTS

Why Erdogan is stepping up his regional charm offensive