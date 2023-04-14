PODCASTS

Greek parliament votes to ban far-right Golden Dawn offshoot from elections

Greece’s Parliament voted on Tuesday to ban the extreme-right Greeks-National Party from running in the upcoming elections, aiming to block its members linked to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn criminal organization from entering parliament. The decision comes ahead of what could be a tight race between the ruling New Democracy and opposition Syriza parties.

Nektaria Stamouli, Politico’s Athens-based Eastern Mediterranean correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to look at why Greece’s parliament has taken this step and break down its broader implications for the upcoming elections.

Greek Current
