What will an opposition win mean for Turkey’s foreign policy?

What will the impact on Turkey’s foreign policy be should Kemal Kilicdaroglu and the Turkish opposition manage to unseat President Erdogan in the upcoming elections in May? Some observers envision a quick reversal of Erdogan’s anti-Western approach, while others warn that we might see a striking degree of continuity.

A look at the opposition’s record and platform suggests something in between given its stated goals of improving relations with the West while simultaneously continuing to pursue a more independent foreign policy.

Nicholas Danforth, a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at ELIAMEP – the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, joins Thanos Davelis to break down what an opposition win would mean for Ankara’s foreign policy. 

