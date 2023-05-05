PODCASTS

Turkey lands on USCIRF’s special watch list over religious freedom violations

Tugba Tanyeri Erdemir, the coordinator of ADL’s Task Force on Middle East Minorities and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, joins Thanos Davelis to look at religious freedom conditions in Turkey and highlight the key issues raised in USCIRF’s 2023 Annual Report report, which recommended that Turkey be placed on the Special Watch List for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.

