How Erdogan could try to undermine the election and engineer a win

As Turkey gears up for momentous elections on Sunday, President Erdogan and his government are expected to use several tactics to undermine the vote and try to engineer a win as this year’s election is shaping up as the fiercest in the country’s modern history.

Despite this, the opposition remains united and optimistic.

Merve Tahiroglu, the Turkey program director at the Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED), joins Thanos Davelis to look into what steps Erdogan could take in the lead up to elections and on election day in order to stay in power, and how observers and Western partners should react in the event Erdogan attempts any election sabotage. 

Turkey Elections
