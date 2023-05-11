With elections around the corner, is Erdogan feeling the heat?

With Turkish elections around the corner, the atmosphere in the country is becoming increasingly heated. President Erdogan and his coalition seem to be feeling the heat, and their rhetoric has become notably more intense in recent days as they double down on nationalism and culture wars issues.

At the same time, the Sunday attack by government supporters on Istanbul opposition mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s campaign bus has left many wondering if we should be bracing ourselves for similar acts in the coming days. Despite this, the opposition has maintained its unity, and has been honing its message – particularly on the economy – while showing continued signs of strength.

Prof. Howard Eissenstat, a non-resident scholar with the Middle East Institute’s Turkey Program and an associate professor of history at St. Lawrence University, joins Thanos Davelis with the latest analysis in the run-up to Sunday’s crucial election.