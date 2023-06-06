The dangers of Biden appeasing Turkey over Sweden

Now that President Erdogan has secured reelection, the Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to pressure the Turkish President to lift his veto over Sweden’s accession to NATO. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly denied any link between Sweden’s NATO accession and the delivery of F-16s, President Biden has suggested a quid pro quo.

Expert Michael Rubin, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why trading F-16s and F-16 upgrades to Turkey in exchange for Erdogan lifting his veto on Sweden would be a pyrrhic victory at best, undermining, not enhancing, NATO cohesion and capability.