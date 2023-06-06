PODCASTS

The dangers of Biden appeasing Turkey over Sweden

The dangers of Biden appeasing Turkey over Sweden

Now that President Erdogan has secured reelection, the Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to pressure the Turkish President to lift his veto over Sweden’s accession to NATO. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly denied any link between Sweden’s NATO accession and the delivery of F-16s, President Biden has suggested a quid pro quo.

Expert Michael Rubin, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and a former Pentagon official, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why trading F-16s and F-16 upgrades to Turkey in exchange for Erdogan lifting his veto on Sweden would be a pyrrhic victory at best, undermining, not enhancing, NATO cohesion and capability.

Greek Current
READ MORE
Cyprus eyes pipeline that would link it with Israel
PODCASTS

Cyprus eyes pipeline that would link it with Israel

Can Erdogan change? Only if Washington sheds its image of ‘appeaser’ when it comes to Turkey
PODCASTS

Can Erdogan change? Only if Washington sheds its image of ‘appeaser’ when it comes to Turkey

The crisis in Kosovo and what it means for the region
PODCASTS

The crisis in Kosovo and what it means for the region

What to expect from an emboldened Erdogan after the elections
PODCASTS

What to expect from an emboldened Erdogan after the elections

Key Congressman tells Politico he is open to selling F-16s to Turkey even if Erdogan wins reelection
PODCASTS

Key Congressman tells Politico he is open to selling F-16s to Turkey even if Erdogan wins reelection

The Greek elections, the markets, investors, and reforms
PODCASTS

The Greek elections, the markets, investors, and reforms