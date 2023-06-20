Reimagining Greek tourism

Kathimerini launched the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative last week, an attempt to explore the future of tourism in Greece and the need for sustainability in the industry.

The timing couldn’t be better as tourists are already filling the streets of Athens and other popular destinations to enjoy their holidays in Greece. While tourists flock to Greece, however, Greeks are finding it increasingly difficult to afford a holiday in the country, and studies show almost half of Greeks cannot afford a one-week holiday this summer.

Iliana Magra, a journalist with Kathimerini, joins Thanos Davelis to explore the importance of this new initiative on tourism, look at what Greece should expect from this summer tourism season, and break down how this is impacting Greeks.