Greece prepares for heatwave as scientists warn that global heat is in ‘uncharted territory’

Greece is currently bracing for its first major and prolonged heatwave of the summer, with temperatures over the next few days expected to reach and exceed 40 degrees Celsius. The country’s health, labor and citizens’ protection ministries issued emergency warnings on Monday to citizens, while the City of Athens is also taking action to deal with the phenomenon.

Elissavet Bargianni, the Head of the Resilience and Sustainability Department of the City of Athens and its Chief Heat Officer, joins Thanos Davelis to explore the dangers rising temperatures and climate change pose for cities like Athens, break down how the city is building resilience and finding solutions to make sure it can meet these challenges in the decades to come, and look at the steps Athens is taking ahead of this new heatwave.