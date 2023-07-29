PODCASTS

Turkey, Sweden, and the F-16s: Cutting through the noisy diplomacy

It’s now been a couple of weeks since the NATO summit in Vilnius. Once again, F-16 sales to Turkey were a top-of-the-agenda item ahead of Vilnius.

Since the summit, while  there have been countless headlines declaring “deals” and discussing details of alleged deals, Sweden is still not a member of NATO and the administration has not secured the clearance of congressional holds for an F-16 sale to Turkey.

Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to review what we know post-Vilnius, and cut through all the noisy diplomacy.

