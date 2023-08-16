Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and the failure of US diplomacy

The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor. For over eight months, the region’s 120,000 indigenous Armenians have been deprived access to food, medicine, fuel, electricity, and water.

Gev Iskajyan, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Artsakh, joins Thanos Davelis from Artsakh to look at the humanitarian crisis that’s unfolding on the ground as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade, and discuss his latest op-ed which explores how US diplomacy is currently failing the people of Artsakh and Armenia.