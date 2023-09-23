PODCASTS

SYRIZA’s leadership showdown, Kasselakis, and the future of the party

SYRIZA’s leadership showdown, Kasselakis, and the future of the party

Nikos Efstathiou, a journalist and author from Athens and the current Managing Editor at the magazine LiFO, joins me to discuss SYRIZA’s increasingly contentious leadership race between surprise candidate Stefanos Kasselakis and Effie Achtsioglou, who will face off in a runoff on Sunday, and look at the impact Kasselakis’ campaign has had on the political scene, and explore what this race means for the future of Greece’s second largest party.

