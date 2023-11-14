SYRIZA’s rough weekend: Greece’s main opposition breaks up

Following several weeks of tensions, a left-wing faction within SYRIZA, Greece’s main opposition, announced on Sunday that it was peeling off, accusing newly elected leader Stefanos Kasselakis of “Trumpian practices” and abandoning the party’s core left-wing ideology for a sort of “right-wing populism.”

Nektaria Stamouli, an Athens based journalist and Politico’s Eastern Mediterranean correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the current crisis within SYRIZA, look at the likelihood of a new party emerging on Greece’s left, and break down what SYRIZA’s implosion means for both New Democracy and PASOK, which is looking to overtake SYRIZA as Greece’s main opposition.