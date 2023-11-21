PODCASTS

Can PASOK overtake SYRIZA as Greece’s main opposition?

While SYRIZA is embroiled in an internal crisis that has seen key politicians ditch the party and even contemplate creating a new political grouping in parliament, the latest opinion polls show the center-left PASOK overtaking left-wing SYRIZA for second place.

Tom Ellis, the editor-in-chief of Kathimerini English Edition, joins Thanos Davelis to look at whether PASOK can build on this lead in the polls and take advantage of the crisis in SYRIZA to establish itself as Greece’s main opposition.

