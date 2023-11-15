The changing dynamics in Greece’s ties with Germany

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was just in Germany, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Migration, Turkey, energy issues, and the Middle East dominated the discussion, while the economy, once the top issue dominating relations between Athens and Berlin, took a backseat. Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor who was just in Germany, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the changing dynamics in Greek-German relations.