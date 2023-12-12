PODCASTS

Is Erdogan’s ‘transformation’ vis-a-vis Greece genuine?

Is Erdogan’s ‘transformation’ vis-a-vis Greece genuine?

Last week we heard Turkish President Erdogan, who once declared that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him, now call him his “friend Kyriakos”. Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to break down whether this “transformation” on the part of Turkey’s leader is genuine, and explain why it’s important that the Greek public understand how the US factored into this transformation.

 

Greek Current
READ MORE
Greek-Albanian ties, Tirana’s EU bid, and the Fredi Beleri case
PODCASTS

Greek-Albanian ties, Tirana’s EU bid, and the Fredi Beleri case

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship
PODCASTS

Greece and Egypt’s deepening strategic relationship

The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus
PODCASTS

The Saudi Arabia-Iran deal and the view from Greece and Cyprus

Is it time to reconsider Turkey’s NATO membership?
PODCASTS

Is it time to reconsider Turkey’s NATO membership?

Mitsotakis and Erdogan commit to ‘calm waters’ in the Aegean
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis and Erdogan commit to ‘calm waters’ in the Aegean

The Greeks of Egypt: A bridge between Europe and the Middle East
PODCASTS

The Greeks of Egypt: A bridge between Europe and the Middle East