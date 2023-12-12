Is Erdogan’s ‘transformation’ vis-a-vis Greece genuine?

Last week we heard Turkish President Erdogan, who once declared that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him, now call him his “friend Kyriakos”. Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to break down whether this “transformation” on the part of Turkey’s leader is genuine, and explain why it’s important that the Greek public understand how the US factored into this transformation.