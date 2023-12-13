PODCASTS

How Greece slashed its unemployment rate

One of the key figures that captured the hardship of the decade-long economic crisis in Greece was the unemployment rate, which peaked at 28 percent in the summer of 2013. Today, the latest statistics show that Greece’s unemployment rate has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since the onset of the crisis.

Yiannis Mouzakis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down how Greece brought down its unemployment rate, and how it can keep this momentum going. 

