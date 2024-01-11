Over a year ago there were concerns that Turkey’s provocations and threats in the Aegean could turn into conflict. Over the last year, Turkey’s President Erdogan has pulled a 180 degree shift in policy, de-escalating tensions.

Ryan Gingeras, a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School and an expert on Turkish, Balkan, and Middle East history, joins Thanos Davelis to look at the prospects for Greek-Turkish relations in 2024, the role of Washington, and what to expect in US-Turkey ties as the year unfolds.