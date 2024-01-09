PODCASTS

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Greece this weekend, and he and Prime Minister Mitsotakis once again highlighted how Greece-US relations are at their best, with both countries standing together in the face of some of the most acute challenges in the region. 

Endy Zemenides, the executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, joins Thanos Davelis to break down the key takeaways from Secretary Blinken’s latest visit to Greece, and explain why it is time to apply the Biden Administration’s domestic mantra – “Build back better” – to its foreign policy, particularly its ties with Greece.

US Diplomacy
