A new approach to the Western Balkans? Bosnia, the EU and the US
The European Commission is set to recommend that the EU open accession talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite lingering ethnic divisions in the Western Balkan country. At the same time, US Special Representative to the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar is also in the region. Professor James Ker-Lindsay, who has written extensively on the EU, the Balkans, and Southeast Europe, joins Thanos Davelis to break down these latest developments.