Turkey revives plan to convert Chora Church into mosque

In 2020 Turkey’s government changed the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque. Now, Ankara is looking to repeat this with another important UNESCO World Heritage site, Chora Church.

In response, HALC has launched a petition calling on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to exert pressure on Turkey for the protection of its Christian minorities and Christian cultural heritage.

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou joins Thanos Davelis to look at why preserving Chora Church is important, and break down how USCIRF can take action, including visiting Turkey and the occupied territories of Cyprus.

Dr. Elizabeth Prodromou is a professor in the International Studies Department at Boston College, an internationally recognized leader on issues of religion and human rights, and a previous Vice Chair and Commissioner on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.