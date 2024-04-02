Turkey’s opposition stuns Erdogan with historic win in local elections

Less than a year after securing another term, Turkish President Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party suffered its worst defeat in its 22-year history in Sunday’s municipal elections.

All eyes were on Istanbul, where Ekrem Imamoglu easily won reelection and is increasingly cementing his place as Erdogan’s political challenger.

Amberin Zaman, Al-Monitor’s chief correspondent covering major stories on the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Sunday’s results, what this defeat means for Erdogan, and look at whether the opposition’s resurgence can now reshape Turkey’s national politics