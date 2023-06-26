PODCASTS

Mitsotakis scores a decisive victory in Greek elections

Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his center-right party New Democracy won by a landslide in elections on Sunday, winning 40.5 per cent of the vote, enough for Mitsotakis to govern without a coalition partner.

Mitsotakis described the results as “a strong mandate, to move more quickly along the road of major changes.”

While New Democracy swept to power, SYRIZA continued its decline, winning less than 20% of the vote. In the meantime, three hard-right parties, including one that is endorsed by a jailed member of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn party, entered Parliament.

Yannis Palaiologos, a correspondent-at-large for Kathimerini and Inside Story, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Sunday’s election results and look at what to expect from Mitsotakis in his second term.

