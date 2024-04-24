PODCASTS

Changes to Greece’s Golden Visa scheme

Changes to Greece’s Golden Visa scheme are set to kick in at the end of the summer. This will see increases in the minimum amount needed to invest in order to secure a residence permit in an effort to tackle the country’s housing crisis. This move comes as golden visa programs are being phased out or shut down around Europe, and as housing has become a hot political issue.

Nikos Roussanoglou, a journalist with 23 years of experience at Kathimerini covering the economy, joins Thanos Davelis to look at what these new changes will mean, and whether we are seeing the beginning of the end of the golden visa scheme. 

