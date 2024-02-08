Over the past years Greece has seen a sharp increase in home prices and rents, with many talking about a housing crisis as Greeks are being priced out of the property market. This has put the spotlight on the Golden Visa scheme.

Yiannis Mouzakis, the co-founder and editor of Macropolis.gr, a political and economic analysis site that focuses on Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to look into Greece’s housing crisis and the Golden Visa scheme. We also explore whether it’s time, now that the Greek economy has returned to a much more stable path, for Greece to rethink this scheme and take bold steps to address this crisis.