Lord Byron and the Greek Revolution

As we celebrated Greek Independence Day on March 25th, we took a deeper look at one of the crucial figures of the Greek Revolution of 1821, Lord Byron.

Aside from his status as a world-renowned poet at the time, he was also perhaps the most famous philhellene to travel to Greece and ultimately give his life for Greek independence in 1824, 200 years ago.

Professor Roderick Beaton, a historian and author of the books “Byron’s War: Romantic Rebellion, Greek Revolution,” “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation” and “The Greeks: A Global History,” joined Thanos Davelis to explore Lord Byron’s important contributions to the Greek cause and his wider legacy.