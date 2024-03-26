PODCASTS

Lord Byron and the Greek Revolution

Lord Byron and the Greek Revolution

As we celebrated Greek Independence Day on March 25th, we took a deeper look at one of the crucial figures of the Greek Revolution of 1821, Lord Byron. 

Aside from his status as a world-renowned poet at the time, he was also perhaps the most famous philhellene to travel to Greece and ultimately give his life for Greek independence in 1824, 200 years ago. 

Professor Roderick Beaton, a historian and author of the books “Byron’s War: Romantic Rebellion, Greek Revolution,” “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation” and “The Greeks: A Global History,” joined Thanos Davelis to explore Lord Byron’s important contributions to the Greek cause and his wider legacy. 

History
READ MORE
Chios, the mastic trade, and the ties between Greece and the Arab world
PODCASTS

Chios, the mastic trade, and the ties between Greece and the Arab world

Focus on Cyprus: From President Biden’s letter to Greek Independence Day celebrations
PODCASTS

Focus on Cyprus: From President Biden’s letter to Greek Independence Day celebrations

Why NATO’s tolerance of Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus weakens its case on Ukraine
PODCASTS

Why NATO’s tolerance of Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus weakens its case on Ukraine

Erdogan says all of Cyprus could have been Turkish
PODCASTS

Erdogan says all of Cyprus could have been Turkish

The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections
PODCASTS

The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future
PODCASTS

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future