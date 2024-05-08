PODCASTS

From the Baltic to the Aegean: Greece and the Three Seas Initiative

From the Baltic to the Aegean: Greece and the Three Seas Initiative

Over the past two years an area south of Greece’s Peloponnese had become a major location to circumvent sanctions against Russian oil exports. It looks like Greece has now found a way to disrupt these operations – taking place in international waters – after the Greek navy blocked off the area for naval exercises.

A factor in this story is the fact that Greece has not extended its territorial waters in the area to 12 nautical miles, a move that Turkey says is a cause for war. Professor Kostas Ifantis joins Thanos Davelis to discuss how Greece is taking steps to block these oil transfers, examine the question of Greece’s territorial seas, and look ahead at the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan.

Kostas Ifantis is a Professor of International Relations at the Department of International, European and Area Studies at Panteion University of Athens, and has previously served as Director for Research at the Policy Planning Center of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Energy Turkey
READ MORE
History in the making as Alexandroupoli FSRU receives first shipment of US LNG
PODCASTS

History in the making as Alexandroupoli FSRU receives first shipment of US LNG

The Greeks and the American diner
PODCASTS

The Greeks and the American diner

Greek aid to Ukraine in the spotlight
PODCASTS

Greek aid to Ukraine in the spotlight

The US reluctance to call Turkey’s presence in Cyprus an occupation
PODCASTS

The US reluctance to call Turkey’s presence in Cyprus an occupation

An ocean of potential: Greece, the US, and the Our Ocean conference
PODCASTS

An ocean of potential: Greece, the US, and the Our Ocean conference

Elections in North Macedonia put EU and ties with Greece, Bulgaria in the spotlight
PODCASTS

Elections in North Macedonia put EU and ties with Greece, Bulgaria in the spotlight