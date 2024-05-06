The Greeks and the American diner

Anyone who has visited the United States or is familiar with shows like Seinfeld will have come across a diner, a uniquely American type of restaurant.

Few may know, however, that from the 1960s onward Greek-Americans came to dominate the diner restaurant scene, especially in the Northeast and the Midwest.

Professor Alexander Kitroeff, one of the leading historians of the Greek-American experience, joins Thanos Davelis to talk about the American diner, its strong links to Greek immigrants, and whether the phenomenon of the Greek-American diner has a future in today’s America.