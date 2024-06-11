Far right makes gains in European elections

Sunday’s European elections saw not only a strengthened far right emerge, but also saw French President Macron call for snap parliamentary elections in response to the victory for the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen.

Center-right and far-right parties are now set to take the largest number of seats in the most populous nations.

Max Bergmann, the director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program and the Stuart Center in Euro-Atlantic and Northern European Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), joins Thanos Davelis with the main takeaways from the European elections while looking at what this means for transatlantic relations.