PODCASTS

Far right makes gains in European elections

Far right makes gains in European elections

Sunday’s European elections saw not only a strengthened far right emerge, but also saw French President Macron call for snap parliamentary elections in response to the victory for the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen.

Center-right and far-right parties are now set to take the largest number of seats in the most populous nations.

Max Bergmann, the director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program and the Stuart Center in Euro-Atlantic and Northern European Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), joins Thanos Davelis with the main takeaways from the European elections while looking at what this means for transatlantic relations.

EU Elections
READ MORE
Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections
PODCASTS

Europe’s radical right and the upcoming elections

SYRIZA, PASOK and the battle for second place
PODCASTS

SYRIZA, PASOK and the battle for second place

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece
PODCASTS

From TikTok to Edi Rama: European elections heat up in Greece

Elections in North Macedonia put EU and ties with Greece, Bulgaria in the spotlight
PODCASTS

Elections in North Macedonia put EU and ties with Greece, Bulgaria in the spotlight

Turkey’s opposition stuns Erdogan with historic win in local elections
PODCASTS

Turkey’s opposition stuns Erdogan with historic win in local elections

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future
PODCASTS

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future