discrepancies-in-jabs-probed

Greece’s Transparency Authority is investigating allegations that a charity-run nursing home in the town of Volos administered Covid vaccines to individuals who were not on the list of people entitled to the jab right now.

The nursing home’s chairman, Panos Pavlos, confirmed in comments to Kathimerini on Friday that at least one fellow board member who was not on the official list did received the jab, but claimed that this was done so that surplus doses of the vaccine – left over for a variety of different reasons – would not go to waste.

Under the approved process, surplus jabs are returned to local vaccination centers so they can be used to immunize frontline workers.