Kalymnos, Evosmos-Kordelio to enter strict lockdown on Saturday

Two more regions of Greece, the municipality of Evosmos-Kordelio in the north and the island of Kalymnos, will enter a strict lockdown as of Saturday, due to a rise in coronavirus infections, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday.

They join Attica, Achaea, Evia and Mykonos which are also enforcing strict rules on movement.

The decision came after the recommendation of the committee of experts advising the government which met on Friday to discuss developments with the pandemic.

