issuing-of-vaccine-certificates-begins

Covid-19 vaccination certificates were made available on the gov.gr digital platform on Friday.

The document certifies that people have received both doses of the vaccine. Certificates become available the day after the second dose has been administered.

In addition, as of Monday, the certificate will be issued through Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP).

To prevent forgeries, the digital vaccination certificate also has a digital stamp, verification code and QR code, so that the process of verifying its authenticity is easy and quick.

“The digital certificate is secure, it cannot be forged and it bears a digital stamp,” Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Friday, adding that “the whole process is done digitally from the booking of the appointment until the issuance of the certificate.”

Based on the latest data on February 18 cited by the Health Ministry, a total of 634,037 vaccinations had been carried out. A total of 430,124 people had received the first dose, while 203,913 had received both.