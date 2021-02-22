navy-evaluating-frigates-proposals-from-six-states

Within the context of Greece’s ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities, the Hellenic Navy is evaluating six proposals submitted before February 17 for the supply of new frigates by France, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain.

More specifically, the navy along with the Defense Ministry are looking at two versions of the French FDI frigates (French and “Greek” configuration of [email protected]), the American MMSC, the Dutch SIGMA 115, two German A200s and A300s, the British Type 31 (Arrowhead 140) and the Spanish F110.

According to well-informed sources, Athens will send relevant letters of recommendation to France and the United States in the coming period.

The Italian proposal, which arrived after February 17, will be evaluated within the next few months. The Italians have proposed the construction of four FREMM-type frigates.