vandals-use-sledgehammers-to-smash-tax-office-facade

Unidentified assailants used sledgehammers to smash the facade of a tax office on Kifissias Avenue in the Athens suburb of Psychiko in the early hours of Monday morning.

There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence, according to the police who were seeking the perpetrators.

The cause of the attack remained under investigation, although some reports indicated it appeared to have been carried out in solidarity with hunger striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.