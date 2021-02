Greek authorities announced 1,424 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday. There were also 23 deaths.

There were 43,310 tests conducted, so those found infected were 3.29% of the total.

Of those new cases, 680 were detected in the Athens area.

There are 325 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 178,918 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,272 fatalities.