daily-vaccination-rate-increases-to-30-thousand

A medical staff walks among elderly men waiting to receive a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination mega center in Athens, Monday, February 15, 2021. The Promitheas center, which has started operating Monday, will host 96 vaccination points and when fully developed, an estimated of 150,000 vaccinations per month could be conducted. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

More than 730,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Greece, according to data made available Tuesday.

According to the same data, 486,820 people, or 4.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health Ministry officials estimate that more than 1.5 million people will have taken the shot against Covid-19 by the end of March.

Greece is currently administering an average 30,000 vaccinations per day, up from a daily average of 20,000 in the week before February 15.