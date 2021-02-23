new-reported-infections-may-reach-1-500-on-tuesday

Mobile teams from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) are testing members of the Fire Department and drive-through cars in the city of Nafplio on Tuesday [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]

Initial information emerging about the number of new coronavirus infections indicate that Greek health authorities may report 1,500 or more cases on Tuesday, a development that would dash the government’s hopes of gradually reopening the retail sector as early as March 1, as one plan indicated.

The government was considering a reopening with the normal operation of brick-and-mortar stores as opposed to the click-and-collect or click-inside models employed in previous months.

The likeliest dates were March 8, if not March 1, but if the reported numbers are confirmed, any plans to loosen restrictions will be pushed further back.